Elder Elimination| Making Sense of the Madness

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Are death panels real?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Chris Paul about population control, elder care, and what the future looks like for the older demographic.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3Rtn1Kg
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