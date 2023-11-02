P.1 PLANET OF THE SNAILS: Snailing at midnight among my survival garden’s aloe and potato plants in Perth MVI_5727-8,36merged

This winter and spring have seen an
explosion in snail and slug numbers among my garden’s plants, with the snails
and slugs damaging the Aloe vera plants, as well as foraging on the parsley
plants, while favouring the potato plants, especially at night, for obvious
reasons, as the days become warmer and the humidity drops. I never use
synthetic poisons against them, in fact, due to time, I have never used
anything for decades, when I dabbled with diatomaceous earth sprinkled around
the edges of my food crops. My method now is just relocation, because their
excretions are a valuable soil tonic.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.