P.1 PLANET OF THE SNAILS: Snailing at midnight among my survival garden’s aloe and potato plants in Perth MVI_5727-8,36merged

This winter and spring have seen an explosion in snail and slug numbers among my garden’s plants, with the snails and slugs damaging the Aloe vera plants, as well as foraging on the parsley plants, while favouring the potato plants, especially at night, for obvious reasons, as the days become warmer and the humidity drops. I never use synthetic poisons against them, in fact, due to time, I have never used anything for decades, when I dabbled with diatomaceous earth sprinkled around the edges of my food crops. My method now is just relocation, because their excretions are a valuable soil tonic.

