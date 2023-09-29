Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE ANSWER TO GLOBALISM
channel image
The Prisoner
8775 Subscribers
Shop now
577 views
Published Yesterday

ROCKET SCIENCE - WHAT GOES UP WILL COME DOWN
- A city built and fortified atop a tall hill cannot be taken, nor can it be hidden.
- It is not possible for anyone to enter a strong man's house and take it over forcefully unless he first ties his hands. Then he can steal from that house.

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
globalismfreemasonrypoisonation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket