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Shoutout: R to the FB and My Last Days Siblings in [Spiritual] Arms!
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147 views • January 05, 2022
Blessings in Christ, everybody!
"Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand." - Eph. 6:13
"And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death." - Rev. 12:11
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." - Ps. 116:15
"Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand." - Eph. 6:13
"And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death." - Rev. 12:11
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." - Ps. 116:15
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