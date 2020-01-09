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Breaking: 2 Very Powerful Eruptions from the Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico!!
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185 views • January 09, 2020
A strong explosion took place at Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano at 12:31 UTC (06:31 LT) on January 9, 2020. At least two volcanic ash clouds were produced today, with initial rising up to 11.3 km (37 000 feet) above sea level, and second to 9.1 km (30 000 feet) a.s.l. The Alert Level remained at Yellow, Phase Two (the middle level on a three-color scale).
#volcano #eruption #Popocatepetl #Mexico
#volcano #eruption #Popocatepetl #Mexico
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