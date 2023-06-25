Create New Account
Be Not Over Righteous
Yahsdaughter137777
Published Yesterday
Passage

Matthew 7:22-23
King James Version Bible

22 Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?

23 And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast

