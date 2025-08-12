Three-Day Warning Before Earthquake 12/08/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares a Prophecy from “Last Days’ Brandon Biggs” to tell us what will happen to America of we allow a Two State Solution.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
00:00How Prophecy Club Started
07:18Three Day Warning
14:20Split Israel / Split America
17:50Maps