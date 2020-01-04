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Speeches that still matter Gen Wesley Clark on US going to war in 7 countries in 5 yrs (MIRRORED)
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368 views • January 04, 2020
Speeches that still matter Gen Wesley Clark on US going to war in 7 countries in 5 yrs (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel RT at:-
https://youtu.be/gTbg11pCwOc
‘If the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem has to look like a nail’ – General Wesley Clark comments about the US plan to go to war in 7 countries in 5 years.
#Waronterror
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Mirrored from YouTube channel RT at:-
https://youtu.be/gTbg11pCwOc
‘If the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem has to look like a nail’ – General Wesley Clark comments about the US plan to go to war in 7 countries in 5 years.
#Waronterror
Watch the first two parts of our special project 'Speeches that still matter' now: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on VK https://vk.com/rt_international
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
RT LIVE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFAcq...
Check out http://rt.com
Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...
RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.
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