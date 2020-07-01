New World Order Fear Merchant Anthony Fauci Warns That ‘100,000 New Cases Per Day’ Of Covid 19 Coming Because States Reopened Too Soon

HAF July 1, 2020Anthony Fauci testified to a Senate committee Tuesday that he would “not be surprised” if the U.S. begins reporting as many as 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day, adding, “I’m very concerned and not satisfied with what’s going on because we’re going in the wrong direction.”Anthony Fauci was one of the many New World Order voices that went totally silent during the massive protests and race riots that raged across America for the past 6 weeks.He had nothing to say by way of warning all those tens of thousands of people who jammed city streets, most wearing no masks at all, as they violated en masse the 6-feet-apart social distancing golden rule.Why so silent, Fauci?New World Order Fear Merchant Anthony Fauci Warns That ‘100,000 New Cases Per Day’ Of Covid 19 Coming Because States Reopened Too SoonBut now that the preplanned race riots appear to be dying down just a little, Fauci wasted no time at all in blasting the Trump administration, and boldy predicting a 250% rise in new COVID-19 cases.Of course, what he left out, was that the reason why the cases are rising is due to more aggressive testing. But looks like telling the truth is above the paygrade of a New World Order shill like Anthony Fauci.You may expect this to only increase between now and November.Should Joe Biden win, COVID-19 will disappear from all news outlets like it never happened, it will be instantly downgraded to nothing worse than the flu. Guaranteed.Fauci warns U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per dayFROM AXIOS: The country is currently seeing about 40,000 new cases daily, but that number will rise rapidly “if this does not turn around,” Fauci said.He added that the outbreaks in various parts of the country put “the entire country at risk” and “clearly we don’t have this under control.”Earlier in the hearing, Fauci warned that some states are “skipping over” checkpoints in the federal reopening guidelines and that this is leading to new hotspots in states like Texas, Florida and Arizona.Fauci added that even states and localities that “did it right” regarding reopening still have individuals who engaged in an “all or none phenomenon” — disregarding social-distancing measures and face mask usage while out socially.....Continued: