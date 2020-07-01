BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New World Order Fear Merchant Anthony Fauci Warns That ‘100,000 New Cases Per Day’ Of COVID-19 Coming Because States Reopened Too Soon
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10284 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
64 views • July 01, 2020
HAF July 1, 2020

Anthony Fauci testified to a Senate committee Tuesday that he would “not be surprised” if the U.S. begins reporting as many as 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day, adding, “I’m very concerned and not satisfied with what’s going on because we’re going in the wrong direction.”

Anthony Fauci was one of the many New World Order voices that went totally silent during the massive protests and race riots that raged across America for the past 6 weeks.

He had nothing to say by way of warning all those tens of thousands of people who jammed city streets, most wearing no masks at all, as they violated en masse the 6-feet-apart social distancing golden rule.

Why so silent, Fauci?

New World Order Fear Merchant Anthony Fauci Warns That ‘100,000 New Cases Per Day’ Of Covid 19 Coming Because States Reopened Too Soon

But now that the preplanned race riots appear to be dying down just a little, Fauci wasted no time at all in blasting the Trump administration, and boldy predicting a 250% rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Of course, what he left out, was that the reason why the cases are rising is due to more aggressive testing. But looks like telling the truth is above the paygrade of a New World Order shill like Anthony Fauci.

You may expect this to only increase between now and November.

Should Joe Biden win, COVID-19 will disappear from all news outlets like it never happened, it will be instantly downgraded to nothing worse than the flu. Guaranteed.
Fauci warns U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day

FROM AXIOS: The country is currently seeing about 40,000 new cases daily, but that number will rise rapidly “if this does not turn around,” Fauci said.

He added that the outbreaks in various parts of the country put “the entire country at risk” and “clearly we don’t have this under control.”

Earlier in the hearing, Fauci warned that some states are “skipping over” checkpoints in the federal reopening guidelines and that this is leading to new hotspots in states like Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Fauci added that even states and localities that “did it right” regarding reopening still have individuals who engaged in an “all or none phenomenon” — disregarding social-distancing measures and face mask usage while out socially.....Continued:

https://humansarefree.com/2020/07/new-world-order-fear-merchant-anthony-fauci-warns-that-100000-new-cases-per-day-of-covid-19-coming-because-states-reopened-too-soon.html
Keywords
nwofaucifear porncovid1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Oman&#8217;s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Oman’s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Belle Carter
Study Links Three or More Social Activities to Better Cognitive Scores in Older Adults

Study Links Three or More Social Activities to Better Cognitive Scores in Older Adults

Coco Somers
U.S. Intelligence: Chinese Executive Used Nvidia CEO Access to Steal AI Secrets

U.S. Intelligence: Chinese Executive Used Nvidia CEO Access to Steal AI Secrets

Chase Codewell
The cost of AI data centers: When forest destruction drives wolves into Finnish villages

The cost of AI data centers: When forest destruction drives wolves into Finnish villages

Zoey Sky
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy