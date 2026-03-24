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Iran Tests New Warhead on Tel Aviv
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Adding from BREAKING news earlier today:  The Americans are preparing for a ground operation in Iran. Possibly to take control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Major General Brandon Tetmeier and his command staff from the 82nd Airborne Division have been ordered to deploy to the Middle East, as the Pentagon is considering sending the division to conduct possible ground operations.

⚡️The Pentagon plans to deploy about 3,000 paratroopers to the Middle East, and a written order is expected in the coming hours, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing two American officials.

Video Description:

Iran Tests New Warhead on Tel Aviv

Iran struck Tel Aviv with a missile carrying a 220-pound warhead Tuesday, a munition type not previously seen in this conflict.

It's roughly half the size of Iran's standard unitary warhead (~520 lbs), but far larger than the cluster munitions Tehran has been regularly firing at the city.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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