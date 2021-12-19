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Israel Update - Mandates are Collapsing, Gov Caught Lying on Numbers
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354 views • December 19, 2021
Efrat Fenigson with an update on how the mandates are falling apart in Israel. The majority of the public no longer has a valid green pass now and only 10% of eligible children have been vaccinated. Also the government was caught lying about the number of unvaccinated (much like what just came out in the UK (https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/17/23-million-not-vaccinated-in-england/)). The powers-that-be want you demoralized. Don't give in. This is a marathon, not a sprint.
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