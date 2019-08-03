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2 Billion Rea$ons to Avoid Glyphosate
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84 views • August 03, 2019
(Originally aired May 24, 2019)
The controversial herbicide glyphosate has been dominating the news cycle lately, but much of the news actually seems to be promising, for a change. Glyphosate is one of the most evil chemicals ever created by mankind, linked to cancers of the bone, colon, kidney, liver, melanoma, pancreas and thyroid, as well as interfering with the gut microbiome, having a detrimental effect on the liver and has even been implicated in autism. The big news is that there have recently been some successful lawsuits against glyphosate's creators, Monsanto (Bayer) for causing Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer of the lymphatic system.
As a result, Bayer's stock is at a 7 year low, their CEO's head is on the chopping block and the company has been forced to sell off some divisions and has been conducting lay-offs. Could this be the end of the seemingly unstoppable Monsanto? Are we reaching a tipping point, possibly leading to an outright ban on this terrible creation? Join us on this episode of Objective: Health for a lively discussion about the possible future of glyphosate.
And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she gives vital information about pet emergencies.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
********
This week's Pet Health tip courtesy of:
Cone Of Shame: https://youtu.be/gvrI3XP1hHI
Pet Health segment intro music by:
Positive Happy by PeriTune https://peritune.com/blog/2019/01/06/positive_happy/
This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
The controversial herbicide glyphosate has been dominating the news cycle lately, but much of the news actually seems to be promising, for a change. Glyphosate is one of the most evil chemicals ever created by mankind, linked to cancers of the bone, colon, kidney, liver, melanoma, pancreas and thyroid, as well as interfering with the gut microbiome, having a detrimental effect on the liver and has even been implicated in autism. The big news is that there have recently been some successful lawsuits against glyphosate's creators, Monsanto (Bayer) for causing Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer of the lymphatic system.
As a result, Bayer's stock is at a 7 year low, their CEO's head is on the chopping block and the company has been forced to sell off some divisions and has been conducting lay-offs. Could this be the end of the seemingly unstoppable Monsanto? Are we reaching a tipping point, possibly leading to an outright ban on this terrible creation? Join us on this episode of Objective: Health for a lively discussion about the possible future of glyphosate.
And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she gives vital information about pet emergencies.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
********
This week's Pet Health tip courtesy of:
Cone Of Shame: https://youtu.be/gvrI3XP1hHI
Pet Health segment intro music by:
Positive Happy by PeriTune https://peritune.com/blog/2019/01/06/positive_happy/
This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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