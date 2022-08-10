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Working Out is RACIST? Why The Fat Shaming Movement Is a FARCE!
It's time for everyone to stop being a bunch of whiney, complaintive, Millennial little shits and to get all of you into WORKING OUT instead of crying on TIKTOK and telling us that we are all racist and fat-phobic for wanting to be better. Here is my COMMENTARY on this foolishness.
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