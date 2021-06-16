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Stop 007 / Stop The Crime
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117 views • June 16, 2021
Please feel free to use this "Freedom Of Information" email Template to request details of the security body scanners at the Airport.
Separately - I have also provided a "Privacy Enquiry" email Template which falls under separate Legislation (Privacy Act). PLEASE WATCH THIS VIDEO IN FULL!
If you would like to support my work, please feel free to Donate: https://paypal.me/djbabycole
Separately - I have also provided a "Privacy Enquiry" email Template which falls under separate Legislation (Privacy Act). PLEASE WATCH THIS VIDEO IN FULL!
If you would like to support my work, please feel free to Donate: https://paypal.me/djbabycole
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