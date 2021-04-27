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EXCLUSIVE: California Whistleblower Exposes Where Obama Hid Weapons
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261 views • April 27, 2021
Real Deal Media Podcast hosted by Dean Ryan interviews the Eric Dadmehr a groundbreaking whistleblower from the State Capitol Building of California who blew the whistle in May 2020 on the weapons of War stored in the underground bunkers of the Capitol. He provided Dean Ryan this vital information which gave a preview of the potential ground war Americans will see on their city streets.
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For More Info Visit RealDealMediaTV.com
Help Support these broadcasts and keep them alive by donating to
PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
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