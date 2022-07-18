Prayer And Meditation

Bible Verses To Remember

Luke 18:1 KJV (King James Version Bible)

18 And he spake a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint;

1 Thessalonians 5:17-22 KJV

17 Pray without ceasing.

18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.

19 Quench not the Spirit.

20 Despise not prophesyings.

21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.

22 Abstain from all appearance of evil.

Psalms 1:2 KJV - But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.

Psalms 19:14 KJV - Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O LORD, my strength, and my redeemer.

Psalms 119:15 KJV - I will meditate in thy precepts, and have respect unto thy ways.

Psalms 104:34 KJV - My meditation of him shall be sweet: I will be glad in the LORD.

Psalms 49:3 KJV - My mouth shall speak of wisdom; and the meditation of my heart shall be of understanding.

Isaiah 26:3 KJV - Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.

Matthew 6:6 KJV - But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.

Psalms 63:6 KJV - When I remember thee upon my bed, and meditate on thee in the night watches.

Psalms 1:1-6 KJV1

Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. 2 But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night. 3 And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. 4 The ungodly are not so: but are like the chaff which the wind driveth away. 5 Therefore the ungodly shall not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous. 6 For the LORD knoweth the way of the righteous: but the way of the ungodly shall perish.

Psalms 119:11 KJV - Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.

Philippians 4:8 KJV

8 Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.

1 John 3:16 KJV

“Hereby perceive we the love of God, because he laid down his life for us: and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.”

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