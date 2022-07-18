Prayer And Meditation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bible Verses To Remember
Luke 18:1 KJV (King James Version Bible)
18 And he spake a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint;
1 Thessalonians 5:17-22 KJV
17 Pray without ceasing.
18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.
19 Quench not the Spirit.
20 Despise not prophesyings.
21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.
22 Abstain from all appearance of evil.
Psalms 1:2 KJV - But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.
Psalms 19:14 KJV - Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O LORD, my strength, and my redeemer.
Psalms 119:15 KJV - I will meditate in thy precepts, and have respect unto thy ways.
Psalms 104:34 KJV - My meditation of him shall be sweet: I will be glad in the LORD.
Psalms 49:3 KJV - My mouth shall speak of wisdom; and the meditation of my heart shall be of understanding.
Isaiah 26:3 KJV - Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.
Matthew 6:6 KJV - But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.
Psalms 63:6 KJV - When I remember thee upon my bed, and meditate on thee in the night watches.
Psalms 1:1-6 KJV1
Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. 2 But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night. 3 And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. 4 The ungodly are not so: but are like the chaff which the wind driveth away. 5 Therefore the ungodly shall not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous. 6 For the LORD knoweth the way of the righteous: but the way of the ungodly shall perish.
Psalms 119:11 KJV - Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.
Philippians 4:8 KJV
8 Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
1 John 3:16 KJV
“Hereby perceive we the love of God, because he laid down his life for us: and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.”
My email again if you cannot see it clearly in the video is [email protected]