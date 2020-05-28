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HOUSE Republicans SUE PELOSI Over Ghost Voting Resolution - 5/26/2020
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13 views • May 28, 2020
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House Republicans filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to block a system of proxy voting put in place during the coronavirus pandemic on the grounds that it is unconstitutional.

Proxy voting would allow House members to vote on another person's behalf if they are not able to be physically present at the Capitol, an unprecedented exception for an unparalleled health crisis.

At least 59 Democrats have submitted letters to the House Clerk's office to authorize their vote to be cast by proxy. Meanwhile, GOP lawmakers have said they will be in the Capitol to cast their votes.

Not a single Republican supported the measure as it passed earlier this month, arguing that the Constitution requires a quorum, or a majority, of lawmakers to be physically present in order to vote on measures, thus concluding that the proxy system is unconstitutional. Republicans also worry that the system concentrates too much power in the hands of only a few members.
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pelosikevin mccarthyhouse republicansvote fraudghost votingawol house demsproxy votinga quarum
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