Meanwhile, while the new commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, General Syrsky, is trying to transfer the remaining reserves to Avdiivka, trying to delay the inevitable surrender of this city, Russian paratroopers managed to break through to the city of Chasiv Yar in the Bakhmut direction of the front. At the moment, the Russian paratroopers are 1.5 km from the outskirts of the city of Chasiv Yar. Against this background, the Ukrainian high military command announced the forced evacuation of the population in the Chasiv Yar itself..................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN