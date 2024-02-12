Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian Army Announced Forced Evacuation In Chasiv Yar Amid The Approach Of Russian Paratroopers
channel image
The Prisoner
8966 Subscribers
Shop now
167 views
Published 19 hours ago

Meanwhile, while the new commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, General Syrsky, is trying to transfer the remaining reserves to Avdiivka, trying to delay the inevitable surrender of this city, Russian paratroopers managed to break through to the city of Chasiv Yar in the Bakhmut direction of the front. At the moment, the Russian paratroopers are 1.5 km from the outskirts of the city of Chasiv Yar. Against this background, the Ukrainian high military command announced the forced evacuation of the population in the Chasiv Yar itself..................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
evacuationukrainian armyrussian paratrooperschasiv yar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket