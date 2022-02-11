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Do Ghosts Exist? What Does the Church Say?
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32 views • February 11, 2022
Who or what are ghosts? Does the Church believe in them? If so, what are we required to do about them? Why would they appear to us? Hear Fr. Chris Alar answer these questions and give some good examples of Catholic "ghost stories".
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vM6VESQ_Md4
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vM6VESQ_Md4
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