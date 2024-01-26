Create New Account
That dog had been locked up for a long time When I picked her up, her whole body was limp
Published 18 hours ago

Pitiful Animal


Jan 25, 2024


She named Ray. It was hard to tell her age.

She looked like an English bulldog but weighed only 10kg and had almost no hair

She was too weak at that time

There was not much we could do for her right now until her immune system returned to normal.

Taking care of her was a lot of work due to the long period of being locked up

Even so, our hard work has paid off, Ray could go for a walk every day.

She still loved everyone even after what everyone did to her

She was friendly with other dogs despite being a senior.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Li3_rBPnIWs

