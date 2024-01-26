That dog had been locked up for a long time When I picked her up, her whole body was limp

Pitiful Animal





She named Ray. It was hard to tell her age.

She looked like an English bulldog but weighed only 10kg and had almost no hair

She was too weak at that time

There was not much we could do for her right now until her immune system returned to normal.

Taking care of her was a lot of work due to the long period of being locked up

Even so, our hard work has paid off, Ray could go for a walk every day.

She still loved everyone even after what everyone did to her

She was friendly with other dogs despite being a senior.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

