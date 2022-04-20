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The Poverty Laws
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92 views • April 20, 2022
It is impossible to solve the problem of poverty unless we take the steps we need to follow to enable people to produce goods and services. Civilization is not built on compassion and decency, it is built on the backs of laborers and with the hands of workers. If you want to enjoy the fruits of man’s power you need to give him something to work with. Its that simple.
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