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"Q" - 1 Love 4 The Planet, Trump & The Alien UFO story
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40 views • July 08, 2021
I DID THIS MUSIC VIDEO FOR A LONG TIME GOOD SPIRITUAL FRIEND Wayne St. John who sung on 'Tears Are Not Enough' production.
One Love For The planet & U2
R&B Funk singer/songwriter Wayne St. John explores a theme of R&B voices that segue into voices chanting and pan flute. Yodelling.
This song was inspired by Marvin Gaye and Bob Marley.
R&B vocal and contemporary dance music with Meditation.
Earthplane Music BMI - SOCAN- CAPAC
RADIO WISE MUSIC PRODUCTIONS
WHISPEROUTOFRIME CHANNEL / https://www.youtube.com/user/whisperoutoftime/videos
Wayne St. John is a friend of mine whom I sometimes make music videos for this time while I was here in Canada and him in Mexico we did this via phone to fix it right and that was complex. This is the revised version of this song.
All though my years I have studied almost all religions which has led me to Spiritual Philosophy and nothing more. I am an Ascetic Shaman Mystic. No Dogma nor any affiliation with any denomination or Religious Imperialisms has penetrated my life hood.
Only Spiritual Technology of OMNISCIENCE where ONE becomes Omniscient, Omnipotent & Omnipresent.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
One Love For The planet & U2
R&B Funk singer/songwriter Wayne St. John explores a theme of R&B voices that segue into voices chanting and pan flute. Yodelling.
This song was inspired by Marvin Gaye and Bob Marley.
R&B vocal and contemporary dance music with Meditation.
Earthplane Music BMI - SOCAN- CAPAC
RADIO WISE MUSIC PRODUCTIONS
WHISPEROUTOFRIME CHANNEL / https://www.youtube.com/user/whisperoutoftime/videos
Wayne St. John is a friend of mine whom I sometimes make music videos for this time while I was here in Canada and him in Mexico we did this via phone to fix it right and that was complex. This is the revised version of this song.
All though my years I have studied almost all religions which has led me to Spiritual Philosophy and nothing more. I am an Ascetic Shaman Mystic. No Dogma nor any affiliation with any denomination or Religious Imperialisms has penetrated my life hood.
Only Spiritual Technology of OMNISCIENCE where ONE becomes Omniscient, Omnipotent & Omnipresent.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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