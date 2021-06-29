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DEBUNKING the 4 pilots died from the vaccine
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152 views • June 29, 2021
https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/2021/06/25/passenger-frustration-mounts-as-lines-get-longer-at-understaffed-airports/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/regional-airline-discouraged-pilots-from-getting-covid-vaccine/ar-BB1eW8h3
https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2021/06/fact-check-four-british-airways-pilots-did-not-die-in-a-week-and-there-is-no-proof-deaths-were-from-covid-19-vaccine.html
https://www.libertybugle.com/four-british-airways-pilots-die-in-one-week-airline-denies-link-to-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-coronavirus-aviation/fact-check-british-airways-is-not-in-crisis-talks-with-the-government-over-vaccinated-pilots-idUSL2N2NZ1ZO
https://thecoloradoherald.com/2021/thousands-of-flights-cancelled-as-vaccinated-pilots-fall-ill-or-die/
MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE: https://ugetube.com/@WGON
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https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/regional-airline-discouraged-pilots-from-getting-covid-vaccine/ar-BB1eW8h3
https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2021/06/fact-check-four-british-airways-pilots-did-not-die-in-a-week-and-there-is-no-proof-deaths-were-from-covid-19-vaccine.html
https://www.libertybugle.com/four-british-airways-pilots-die-in-one-week-airline-denies-link-to-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-coronavirus-aviation/fact-check-british-airways-is-not-in-crisis-talks-with-the-government-over-vaccinated-pilots-idUSL2N2NZ1ZO
https://thecoloradoherald.com/2021/thousands-of-flights-cancelled-as-vaccinated-pilots-fall-ill-or-die/
MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE: https://ugetube.com/@WGON
We are sometimes posting on Bitchute as well under WGON.
PLEASE DONATE TO OUR OUTREACH MINISTRY TO HELP THOSE WHO ARE SICK OR IN NEED: PAYPAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_donations&;business=75VELCJX5GSHC¤cy_code=USD&source=url
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
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