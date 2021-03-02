51-year-old woman dies after COVID-19 vaccine

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The report on VAERS is shown here:
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1006662
The tweet from Alex Berenson is posted here:
https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1366455688323563521
“Patient had 2nd vaccine, went home, and started “cramping” in all of her muscles... she then started coughing up blood, required intubation and about 6 hours later, died.”
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News