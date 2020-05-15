© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chicago Mayor advocates the deputies "Pledge allegiance to the New World Order?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
198 views • May 15, 2020
In the midst of the COVID 'Plandemic' this is one of the many tyrannical hotspots in America - Chicago. And this Mayor is one of the worst tyrants showing her true colors to America, and they aren't Red, White, and Blue. They are New World Order. Someone needs to introduce her to Sheriff Mack, the country's best Constitutional Sheriff. Speaking of Sheriff Mack, I interviewed him today and we will be releasing that interview very soon. So stay tuned! It was a great hour that you don't want to miss.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.