MI Attorney Stefanie Lambert Drops HUGE BOMBSHELL on Election Fraud!

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Update: Stefanie revealed evidence of voting machines breached in Michigan during the election.
Michigan Attorney Stefanie Lambert will join The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and 100% Fed Up’s Patty McMurray for an explosive interview tonight at 6 PM Eastern.
Lambert will release new information on Michigan election fraud from the 2020 presidential election.