Trump Imposes Tariffs on Mexico & Canada Over Fentanyl Crisis 🇺🇸

President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, along with a 10% increase on Chinese imports. This is part of his strategy to address the fentanyl crisis in the U.S.



πŸ“’ We want to keep bringing relevant news to you! But we need your help. Follow us and support the channel! πŸ™Œ



πŸ“° Click the subscribe button or β€œ+ Follow” here on the profile, in the circle with the Work News logo, to stay updated! πŸš€





Tags:

#TrumpTariffs, #MexicoCanada, #FentanylCrisis, #USPolitics, #InternationalNews, #Economy, #TradeWars, #GlobalNews, #Politics, #CurrentEvents, #BreakingNews, #US, #NewsAnalysis, #GlobalEconomy, #FYP