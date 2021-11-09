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Great Red Dragon
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4 views • November 09, 2021
Great Red Dragon [2018] is a distinctive radio broadcast that attempts to explain the fall of Satan and his physical beguilement of Eve from a different perspective. Who is the scarlet covered beast the whore of Babylon rides upon? This sermon from WWCR looks at various names of our adversary with his relation to red Esau/Edom while proving many Bible authors teach the Devil has literal offspring on earth.
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