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Cell (2016) 5G, vaccine, graphene… seems our movies are coming true, why should this be different?
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92 views • August 19, 2021
Our movies are coming true… we are learning that graphene is a transmitter in the experimental injection which could be activated by 5G in those who have been jabed. The satanists have always warned us of what they’re going to do but we just never listen!
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