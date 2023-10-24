Create New Account
ALEX JONES Corrects The Record of Harrison Smith On Israel Vs. Islam! Count The Blood Libels Part 2
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Published Tuesday

Doubling down on his historical ignorance of the people of the region, Harrison Smith once again shows not even any hint of fairness in his angry diatribes, which Alex Jones then corrects! See if you can count the blood libels against Jews and the State of Israel! Shows originally aired on October 18, 19 2023... go to banned.video to see the original American Journal and Infowars programs.

Keywords
israeljewspalestine

