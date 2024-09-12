Preston Dennett on His Out of Body Experiences Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. Preston shares his experiences with fear and the impact of strong emotions on his ability to stay out of body.

• He reflects on the challenges and successes of exploring these locations and the importance of having a plan.





Meeting Deceased Loved Ones and Personal Reunions

• Preston discusses his efforts to meet his deceased mother and other family members, including his brother Stephen and sister Victoria.

• He recounts his experiences of reunion with his mother, including playing in the water and sharing a water fight.

• Preston describes his interactions with his deceased pets, Max and Clyde, and their joyful reunions.

• He shares his experiences with other family members, including his brother Jamie and nephew James, and the challenges of their transitions.





Exploring the Afterlife and Realms

• Preston describes his visits to various realms, including the heavenly realms, urban settings, and lower realms.

• He shares his experiences with his father, who was in a lower realm and not yet ready to move on.

• Preston recounts his mother's presence and the challenges she faced in the afterlife.

• He reflects on the impact of his family's experiences and the importance of prayer and support in the afterlife.





Personal Reflections and Experiments

• Preston discusses his personal experiments with out-of-body experiences, including saying his name and using mantras like "Game RAM Om."

• He shares his experiences with time travel, including attempting to visit the Titanic and encountering a lion in a past life.

• Preston reflects on the importance of having a plan and the challenges of exploring new realms.

• He emphasizes the fun and excitement of these experiences, despite the challenges and limitations.





Conclusion and Final Thoughts

• Preston concludes by sharing his overall experiences with out-of-body experiences and the impact they have had on his life.

• He reflects on the importance of exploring these realms and the lessons learned from his experiences.

• Preston expresses gratitude for the opportunity to share his story and the insights gained from his research.

• He encourages others to explore their own out-of-body experiences and the potential for personal growth and understanding.





Preston Dennett Biography

Preston Dennett began investigating UFOs and the paranormal in 1986 when he discovered that his family, friends and co-workers were having dramatic unexplained encounters. Since then, he has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and investigated a wide variety of paranormal phenomena. He is a field investigator for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), a ghost hunter, a paranormal researcher, and the author of 30 books and more than 100 articles on UFOs and the paranormal. Several of his books have been Amazon UFO bestsellers. His articles have appeared in numerous magazines including Fate, Atlantis Rising, MUFON UFO Journal, Nexus, Paranormal Magazine, UFO Magazine, Phenomena Magazine, Mysteries Magazine, Ufologist and others. His writing has been translated into several different languages including German, French, Portuguese, Russian, and Icelandic. He has appeared on numerous radio and television programs, including Midnight in the Desert with Art Bell, Coast-to-Coast and also the History Channel’s Deep Sea UFOs and UFO Hunters and Ancient Aliens. His research has been presented in the LA Times, the LA Daily News, the Dallas Morning News and other newspapers*.* He has taught classes on various paranormal subjects and lectures across the United States.