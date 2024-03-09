They are flying them in to Kill you, take your home and your wife and then they will stick those Chinese Commie fingernail sticks up your fingernails and then they will slit your throat - Ah So
107 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Close the border now. Get rid of all those Chinese commies coming in
Keywords
bordernowinvasion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos