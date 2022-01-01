BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CATS ARE EVIL BIBLICALLY; PHYSICALLY & SPIRITUALLY: THEY MOVE EVIL SPIRITS AMONG THE ENEMIES OF GOD.
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
105 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
115 views • January 01, 2022
God turned over the desert to the cats called Satyrs in the bible. Satyrs are depicted in history as either men or horses because of the female spirits in them that move men and their horses that move men to sin. When Babylon was destroyed the cats lived there. They have 9 lives or spirits of fallen angels in them that can never be redeemed. These spirits want to enter another host to become more powerful for the prince of the air to foil God's plan of redemption for men. These are the spirits of women who do not serve their role as angels of God to become the spiritual bodies of men who choose God in this life and enter into heaven through them. Satyrs are male-violent spirits of fallen women/angels who become demons. They represent a certain group of sins approved by a like host (approval of the same sins), and when demons are cast out through repentance or death of the host they are sent by God to the deserts of the world to keep them away from men.
God Sent them to inhabit the fallen city of Babylon so it would never be rebuilt. When Britain got the mandate for Palestine they imported Cats into the Old City Because it is a “desert of sin” spiritually of the three competing pagan religions Christianity, Rabbinical Judaism, and Mohammedanism...
Cats are the only animal on earth besides man that kills for fun.
Keywords
babylonevil spiritspossessionsaddam husseincatsbaal worshipgulf warsdesertsbabylon rebuilt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany&#8217;s top car supplier

China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany’s top car supplier

Cassie B.
Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports &#8230; and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports … and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy