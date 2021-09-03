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Peace and Independence: Franklin, Adams and Jay on the Treaty of Paris
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44 views • September 03, 2021
Sept. 3, 1783, the Treaty of Paris formally established “a general peace.” Signed by Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and John Jay - Article I affirmed 13 “free sovereign and Independent States,” and remains in force today. Highlighting their views on the treaty - in their own words - from their letters in the weeks that followed.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: September 3, 2021
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: September 3, 2021
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