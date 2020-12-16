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Jeffrey Prather-CYBERTRAGE-15December2020-Chinese Unrestricted Warfare
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331 views • December 16, 2020
Barr and vaccine are out! UA is hacked. Fake news wrong again on Trump & vaccine. Solar Winds CEO betrayed USA. Trump shows enemies his Army-Navy support at game. US military deploys to stop the infection - & Covid. The way ahead.Legal way-points deadline: December 23, January 6. January 20 is not an end point. Justice system broken; COVID-19 China Economic Battle. Vaccine is Voluntary. Feral Cities. Legal arguments then Military Options. Chinese Unrestricted Warfare. Solarwinds Orion products compromised. Hackers target government. Declare all Debit to China Null and Void.
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