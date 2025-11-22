The Cult of Politics, Military & Police | CULTWORLD Documentary | Part Ten

In Part Ten of the CULTWORLD series, The Cult of Politics, Military & Police investigates how these powerful institutions often operate with cult-like dynamics—shaping beliefs, enforcing obedience, and controlling societies through rituals, symbolism, and authority. This episode dives into the psychology behind state power, the role of propaganda, and how loyalty to national institutions can resemble cult devotion. Featuring expert opinions and historical examples, The Cult of Politics, Military & Police challenges viewers to critically examine authority, obedience, and social control in modern society. Whether you’re a concerned citizen, researcher, or curious thinker, this documentary reveals the unseen forces that influence the structures of power we often accept as normal. Join the discussion: How do you perceive authority and obedience in today’s society? Share your thoughts respectfully below. This is the unedited version of CULTWORLD, featuring raw footage without background music or sound effects for an authentic viewing experience. Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976: This video contains copyrighted material, the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We make such material available for purposes of criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. All rights and credit go directly to the rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended. #CultOfPolitics #CULTWORLD #StatePower #SocialControl #Authority