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Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccines for Children
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Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccines for Children: ‘Make Sure It Happens’
Biden Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Thursday he not only supports mandatory Chinese coronavirus vaccines for eligible schoolchildren, he expects states to “make sure it happens.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/09/25/education-secretary-miguel-cardona-on-mandatory-coronavirus-vaccines-for-children-make-sure-it-happens/
Biden Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Thursday he not only supports mandatory Chinese coronavirus vaccines for eligible schoolchildren, he expects states to “make sure it happens.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/09/25/education-secretary-miguel-cardona-on-mandatory-coronavirus-vaccines-for-children-make-sure-it-happens/
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