Oct 23, 2022 : So, This is Why We Can't Go Back to The Moon..
The Gateway Beast
Published 16 hours ago

When the Apollo-12 crew landed on the lunar surface, they saw that the landing was observed by a half-transparent, pyramidal object. It was hovering just several meters above the lunar surface and shimmered with all the rainbow colors against the black sky.

Persecution Live Blogger : https://persecution-live.org/ Persecution Live RSS : https://persecution-live.org/feed

apollomoonpyramidal

