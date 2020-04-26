© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CIA ADMITS CREATING "FAKE NEWS" TO "FOOL" AND "CONTROL" THE PUBLIC (VIDEO)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • April 26, 2020
The CIA was created from the OSS in 1947 by President Harry S. Truman. The CIA has worked for the Illuminati, MJ-12, & the Deep State almost since its inception. In fact, President John F. Kennedy publicly stated, "I will splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces & scatter it into the winds," and we all know what the CIA did to him. As many insiders have stated over & over again, it was the CIA & the Secret Service that actually killed JFK, and then framed Lee Harvey Oswald as their patsy, before killing Oswald too. Never forget that CIA Director William Colby stated, "The CIA owns everyone of any significance in the major media." [Even CIA Director Colby was murdered by the Illuminati, shortly after he made this public statement; he supposedly died during a night time canoeing accident.] This is also why today's Mainstream Media News is 100% Fakery. The CIA & MSM work together to push False Flag & False Flag HOAX Events, Fake News, and Fake History using Crisis Actors & MK Ultra Victims to herd the Sheeple & Cattle citizens of the USA to go wherever they want them to go, and to beLIEve anything they want them to beLIEve. The War on Terror is complete BS, just like the War on Drugs was before it. Every so-called terrorist bombing & shooting in the USA has ALWAYS been False Flag Events which are staged government training drills using crisis actors, and it is the CIA that runs the entire worldwide drug trade. Back in 1981, the CIA Director William Casey stated "We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false." Furthermore, Former Congressman, Dr Ron Paul, has repeatedly stated that the CIA runs the military-industrial complex; and we all should know by now the aliens are in-charge of that whole mess. Another jaw dropping quote, “The CIA and FBI are behind most, if not all terrorism" was stated by Ted Gunderson, former FBI Chief. In fact, if you truly dig into the research, the CIA & FBI do in fact stag ever so called Terrorist Event in the USA (as well as UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, & New Zealand). A few of their biggest False Flag Event include the OK City Bombing, 911, and the COVID-19 Plandemic. Nowadays, the CIA pulls off a new event at the rate of 2 or 3 events per month. It was even the CIA that created the term Conspiracy Theorist because of all the people that WOULD NOT buy into the government pushed conspiracy theories. The TRUTH is that the ONLY Conspiracy Theorists are part of the 4 Sources of Disinformation: Government, Mainstream Media News, Matrix Sciences, & Religions. Once again, the War on Terror is FAKE, but the War of Terror by the alphabet agencies & the military of the USA is very real.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.