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Pickled Peppers Recipe: Excellent Flavor, Cheap, Healthier than Vlasic, Easy
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117 views • February 06, 2021
Just opened my first jar I made in this video and these pickled peppers have such great flavor! No preservatives, No yellow food dye like Vlasic; purchased the peppers for $2 from a local grocer and it's fairly easy to screw big corporate food makers out of their profits while making even better & cheaper food at home!
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