Is Jesus Your True Vine?

Jesus the vine, you the branches, Father is the vine dresser. The true child of God is in the risen man Jesus, the last Adam.

This video was make about 2yrs after someone tried to kill me for ministering Jesus. It took a lot of emotional and brain wave strength to do much of anything at that time. I had to re-learn a lot of basic functions, and I'm still here ministering. There were other videos which I made too about the same time, but didn't quite make sense to me at the time of posting this one. Even though it was me speaking in the video I didn't make much sense and couldn't quite put the thoughts together to form a message. God healed me, I can walk again, I can talk again, He gets the credit.

The videos I post are for those who strive to enter by the narrow gate. Keep laboring for the bread that endures unto ever lasting life.