1/21/25 TRUMP! STARGATE THREAT! & PROMISES KEPT! J6ers Freed! Ukraine War/Confirmations Delayed?
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
118 views • 3 months ago

1/21/25: President Trump, Day 2, Announces STARGATE AI Project/corporation with WEF billionaires. Trump signed 200 EO's & delivered on 100's of Promises! However, as WEF gathers in Davos to plan their next attack on the Free world, Trump signs a $500B deal to create STARGATE, an AI Health Records massive data farm in TX that plans to collect data for individualized mRNA vaccines on demand! Time to stay vigilant! We WON! The Action! & Prayers! Continue! We ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6c18bd-12125-trump-promises-kept-and-stargate-threat-ukraine-war-delay.html

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TRUMP dances to sword cutting cake:

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1881552851165692350


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Mayor Karen Bass Emergency Order Today:

https://mayor.lacity.gov/news/ahead-possible-rain-mayor-bass-issues-emergency-order-shore-burn-areas-protect-watershed-and


Ghana Wildfires decimate Resort Area & Farms:

https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/general-news/forest-fire-ravages-mountain-afadjato.html


Trump's STARGATE $500B AI BIODATA Deal:


https://fortune.com/2025/01/21/stargate-ai-openai-oracle-nvidia-mgx-softbank-trump-sam-altman-larry-ellison-masayoshi-son/


https://techcrunch.com/2025/01/21/openai-teams-up-with-softbank-and-oracle-on-50b-data-center-project/


OPEN AI/Microsoft's STARGATE Quantum AI:

https://www.tomsguide.com/ai/meet-stargate-the-dollar100-billion-ai-supercomputer-being-built-by-microsoft-and-openai


WEF AGENDA 2025:

https://www.weforum.org/meetings/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2025/


Follow Noor Bin Laden's coverage:

https://noorbinladin.substack.com/p/wef-2025-live-from-davos


Trump fires Coast Guard Commander:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/another-one-trump-administration-fires-woke-coast-guard/


Pete Hegseth Get's 11th Hour New attack:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/senators-receive-11th-hour-affidavit-new-allegations-against/


J6ers Face Abuse in Final Hours after Pardon:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/january-6-hostages-still-trapped-inside-dc-gulag/


J6 FREEDOM'S AMBASSADOR Project. Even a small donation could help The J6 FREEDOM'S AMBASSADOR Project reach their fundraising goal:

Campaign Url: https://givesendgo.com/FREEDOMSAMBASSADOR


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

