1/21/25 TRUMP! STARGATE THREAT! & PROMISES KEPT! J6ers Freed! Ukraine War/Confirmations Delayed?

1/21/25: President Trump, Day 2, Announces STARGATE AI Project/corporation with WEF billionaires. Trump signed 200 EO's & delivered on 100's of Promises! However, as WEF gathers in Davos to plan their next attack on the Free world, Trump signs a $500B deal to create STARGATE, an AI Health Records massive data farm in TX that plans to collect data for individualized mRNA vaccines on demand! Time to stay vigilant! We WON! The Action! & Prayers! Continue! We ARE FREE!





Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6c18bd-12125-trump-promises-kept-and-stargate-threat-ukraine-war-delay.html



President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TRUMP dances to sword cutting cake:

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1881552851165692350





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Mayor Karen Bass Emergency Order Today:

https://mayor.lacity.gov/news/ahead-possible-rain-mayor-bass-issues-emergency-order-shore-burn-areas-protect-watershed-and





Ghana Wildfires decimate Resort Area & Farms:

https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/general-news/forest-fire-ravages-mountain-afadjato.html





Trump's STARGATE $500B AI BIODATA Deal:





https://fortune.com/2025/01/21/stargate-ai-openai-oracle-nvidia-mgx-softbank-trump-sam-altman-larry-ellison-masayoshi-son/





https://techcrunch.com/2025/01/21/openai-teams-up-with-softbank-and-oracle-on-50b-data-center-project/





OPEN AI/Microsoft's STARGATE Quantum AI:

https://www.tomsguide.com/ai/meet-stargate-the-dollar100-billion-ai-supercomputer-being-built-by-microsoft-and-openai





WEF AGENDA 2025:

https://www.weforum.org/meetings/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2025/





Follow Noor Bin Laden's coverage:

https://noorbinladin.substack.com/p/wef-2025-live-from-davos





Trump fires Coast Guard Commander:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/another-one-trump-administration-fires-woke-coast-guard/





Pete Hegseth Get's 11th Hour New attack:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/senators-receive-11th-hour-affidavit-new-allegations-against/





J6ers Face Abuse in Final Hours after Pardon:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/january-6-hostages-still-trapped-inside-dc-gulag/





J6 FREEDOM'S AMBASSADOR Project. Even a small donation could help The J6 FREEDOM'S AMBASSADOR Project reach their fundraising goal:

Campaign Url: https://givesendgo.com/FREEDOMSAMBASSADOR





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!