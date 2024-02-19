REVELAÇÕES CÓSMICAS - Episódio 06 - 5ª Temporada - Seres de Plasma e Entidades Etéreas

Junte-se a David Wilcock e Corey Goode neste novo episódio de Cosmic Disclosure. Corey Goode discute a natureza das formas de vida energéticas, desde seres de plasma até apegos espirituais.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.