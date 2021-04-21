© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One Nation Under Educratic Fascism
Follow
2
Share
Report
43 views • April 21, 2021
Mussolini once stated that ‘fascism should more appropriately be called “Corporation” because it’s a merger of state and corporate power.’
States have been taking the fed's cheese for some time now. They are also buying into taking it from corporations through public-private partnerships and violations of the US Constitution. It's all aimed at profiting corporations, advancing a United Nations agenda and enslaving you and your kids. In this episode of Rotten to the Core Wednesday, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to expose this fascist agenda.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/one-nation-under-educratic-fascism/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
States have been taking the fed's cheese for some time now. They are also buying into taking it from corporations through public-private partnerships and violations of the US Constitution. It's all aimed at profiting corporations, advancing a United Nations agenda and enslaving you and your kids. In this episode of Rotten to the Core Wednesday, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to expose this fascist agenda.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/one-nation-under-educratic-fascism/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.