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COVID Variants? Of What Exactly? Andrew Kaufman On How the COVID Virus Was ID'd - Fact Is - It Wasn't
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773 views • July 13, 2021
Andrew Kaufman, PhD presented at the Red Pill Expo in June 2021. During the presentation he covers specifics on the "scientific" method used to ID the COVID virus. The truth is: it was never properly isolated. Dr. Kaufman shows why. After watching this carefully, you will understand why this pandemic has been a mirage from start until today.
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