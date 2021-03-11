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Visionary Creativity: How New Worlds are Born - John Lobell-Pratt Institute Architecture Professor
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0 view • March 11, 2021
Renowned speaker, collaborator with, and author about great Thinkers and Spiritual Leaders
"Our world is no longer what we have thought it to be, and a new world is struggling to be born. Visionary Creatives are driven to bring this new world to all of us." - John Lobell
Since the late 60s Professor Lobell has taught architecture at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn and lectured worldwide on expansive topics delving into mythology, culture, and technology. He has worked and studied with some of the greatest minds of the last century, including mythologist Joseph Campbell; architects Louis Kahn and Robert Venturi; Buddhist masters Chogyam Trungpa, Robert Thurman, and the Dalai Lama; and Tai Chi master Cheng Man-Ch’ing. He cofounded also cinemaDiscourse.com, which looks at mythology and movies.
Professor Lobell discusses how Visionary Creatives swim in the culture of their day and manifest in their work the spirit of their age. The things they create — in art, design, science, technology, business — embody that spirit, and at the same time are a little off-center for us, somehow not what we anticipated, thus pulling us into the future.
"Our world is no longer what we have thought it to be, and a new world is struggling to be born. Visionary Creatives are driven to bring this new world to all of us." - John Lobell
Since the late 60s Professor Lobell has taught architecture at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn and lectured worldwide on expansive topics delving into mythology, culture, and technology. He has worked and studied with some of the greatest minds of the last century, including mythologist Joseph Campbell; architects Louis Kahn and Robert Venturi; Buddhist masters Chogyam Trungpa, Robert Thurman, and the Dalai Lama; and Tai Chi master Cheng Man-Ch’ing. He cofounded also cinemaDiscourse.com, which looks at mythology and movies.
Professor Lobell discusses how Visionary Creatives swim in the culture of their day and manifest in their work the spirit of their age. The things they create — in art, design, science, technology, business — embody that spirit, and at the same time are a little off-center for us, somehow not what we anticipated, thus pulling us into the future.
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