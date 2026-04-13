US Announces Blockade on Iran (and China): How & Why This Risks Global Escalation

- The US has announced a blockade of all maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz originating from Iran or having agreed with Iran for passage;

- This is the full implementation of Washington’s initial objective for waging war with Iran, an oil blockade of not only China but also much of the multipolar world;

- The US’ primary geopolitical objective is global hegemony and the only way it can achieve this objective is by dragging the rest of the rising multipolar world down relative to US power and wealth;

- The primary means to do this is by targeting the lifeblood of modern civilization which is energy;

- The US has been sabotaging and creating energy crises deliberately around the world including through the invasion of Venezuela, the destruction of the Nordstream pipelines, its own blockade on the so-called “shadow fleet,” and the US CIA and military targeting Russian energy production, storage, and export facilities within Russia itself;

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References:

CNN - Trump’s strait blockade risks another serious blow to the global economy (Apr. 13, 2026):

https://edition.cnn.com/2026/04/13/politics/trump-strait-blockade-hormuz-iran-war-analysis

TIME - The U.S. Is Deploying Thousands of Marines to the Middle East. Here’s What They Could Be Used For (Mar. 25, 2026):

https://time.com/article/2026/03/24/marines-deployed-iran-war-trump/

BBC - How US Marines are being reshaped for China threat (2023):

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64294915

US Naval War College Review - A Maritime Oil Blockade on China (2018):

https://digital-commons.usnwc.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1735&context=nwc-review

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