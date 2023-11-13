11/12/2023

1 Chronicles 5:18-26 Blessing Or Judgment

Intro: Verses 18-22: These verses contain a further notice of the “Hagarites” of Trans-Jordan (east of the Jordan river) and their battles against the two and one-half tribes that settled east of the Jordan. This section is important for its recognition of “God’s” divine government in operation, directing political affairs among men in accordance with His intended purposes. Reuben was the son of Jacob and Leah. Gad was the son of Jacob and Leah’s handmaid Zilpah and Manasseh was the son of Joseph who was the son of Jacob his beloved Rachel. Only half of the tribe of Manasseh was in this area east of the Jordan.

Blessing or Judgment is the choice of nations and people. If you follow Jesus Christ you will be blessed if you follow yourself and what you think is right the result is judgment and death.