Reality Of Old Rescued Dogs l Animal in Crisis Ep 408
High Hopes
Kritter Klub


Apr 4, 2024


In Korea, adopting a shelter dog is still unpopular. Here, one rescuer says that her wish is for this establishment to be empty. Watch what happens to the senior rescue dogs living in shelter.


#Kritterklub #dog #puppy #animalincrisis



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5tCshZ6N3w

oldshelterkoreadogsrescueseniorkritter klubanimal in crisis

