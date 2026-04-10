First Reiner Fuellmich, then Viviane Fischer: Sued by the same Ex members ENG SUB

Viviane Fischer told her audience on the 3rd of April 2026, that she is being sued for 4.5 Million Euros, by the same people who sued Reiner Fuellmich: Ex Committee members Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer. She says in this short clip, that the complaint was initiated by Justus Hoffmann.





And of course, we hear the name Marcel Templin again. He is/was member of the Hafenanwaelte (Port Lawyers), and is friends with both Justus and Antonia, and is representing them in the lawsuit against Viviane Fischer.





Marcel Templin is also the man who ended up with 1.15 Million Euros from Reiner's housesale.





To me, it feels like a snake pit.





I would like to remind the readers and viewers that Reiner's company lawyer Edgar Siemund presented to the courts, that Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer only did about 10 % of the work in the short time they were involved in the Corona Investigative Committee. Not many people even remember them. But greed and resentment seem to have no limits: They want all the money, all the gold that Reiner wisely invested, and even that isn't enough.





Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ez5qtUqOjFQ